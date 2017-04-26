Sunderland teachers set to strike

Teachers at a Sunderland school are taking strike action over academy conversion plans.

Members of the NASUWT at Highfield Community Primary School will take to the picket lines in the morning over moves to form an academy partnership with another Wearside school.

Around 14 teachers, which is more than 80% of the teaching staff, at the Ford Estate school voted for the walk out.

John Hall, national executive of the NASUWT, said members believe there is the potential to result in adverse management and working practices, job security and changes to pay and conditions of service.

“The teachers are concerned for their future health and wellbeing if the governing body goes ahead with its support of forming a partnership between Highfield Community Primary School and Valley Road Community Primary School as part of the Iris Trust.”

Mr Hall said his members do not believe the school needs to become an academy, but if the governing body are set on it, then they want it to find an alternative trust to join.

Further strike action is planned for May 3, 4, 16, 17 and 18 if the governors do not call off the proposed conversion.

No-one from Highfield Community Primary School was available to comment on the situation.