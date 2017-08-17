Sunderland students celebrate as top A-Level grades and passes rise in the city

Students from across Sunderland are celebrating their A-level results today as the city saw a rise in the number of pupils achieving the top A and A* grades.

The percentage of pupils achieving A and A* grades in Sunderland rose by 2% on 2016

A total 74% of pupils passed their A levels (Grade A to C), up from 70% last year, and 20% of pupils achieved A and A* grades.

The culmination of two years' study and hard work, results day also marks the beginning of the students' next steps - including starting university, with for many the grades being be the a deciding factor in securing places on courses in chosen universities.

Simon Marshall, director for education at Together for Children - the agency responsible for young people's education and children's services in Sunderland, said: “I’d like to congratulate all our young people picking up their A-level results today and wish them every success in the future.

"No matter what results were achieved today, they should be proud of their achievements and their hard work at getting this far.

“The efforts of teachers and support staff from our sixth forms and colleges, who work hard to enable students to achieve the best they can, also needs to be recognised and celebrated. As a city we should be really proud of the fact that we have seen our number of A and A* grades grow since last year. It really is a fantastic achievement and paves the way for future success.”

Louise Farthing, the senior councillor responsible for Children’s Services at Sunderland City Council, added: “All students, staff and parents should be congratulated for their hard work and dedication in this year’s A-level exams. It is testament to their efforts that we have seen success stories today across Sunderland.

“Our young people are the future of the city and I wish everyone that collected their results today the best of luck in whatever they chose to do next, be that continuing in education or entering the world of work.”

Sunderland MPs have also been congratulating students on their results.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, said: “Congratulations to all receiving their A level results today. Know that you have worked hard and new and exciting opportunities have now opened up to you – pursue each with vigour and enthusiasm.”