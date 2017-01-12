Sunderland school told to improve - despite some of its best GCSE results

A Sunderland school has been told it must improve - despite achieving some of its best ever GCSE results.

Ofsted inspectors said Farringdon Community Academy requires improvement following a recent inspection.

Howard Kemp, headteacher at the school, in Allendale Road, said he is proud of the achievements so far and plans are in place for even better results.

In the summer, 75% of pupils clinched an A*-C grade in maths, an increase of 12% on the previous year, 76% got the grade in English, an increase of 23% on the previous year and 67% of the students gained an A*-C in both maths and English, an increase of 21%.

Following their recent visit, Ofsted inspectors said the school requires improvement in leadership, quality of teaching and outcomes, but is good for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

In their report they said: “Leaders have not been holding teachers to account in a sufficiently robust manner for the quality of their teaching or the progress that their pupils have made.

“Teaching, learning and pupils’ progress across the curriculum are very variable and short of being consistently good.”

However, Ofsted bosses acknowledged that GCSE results in some subjects have improved and progress in some subjects is consistently good.

They said the pupils in the school’s specialist autism unit make good progress and provision for the pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is a strong feature.

Mr Kemp said: “I am proud of the improvements that the staff and students have made in the last two years, Farringdon is a wonderful place to work and learn.

“I remain confident that at our next inspection in 2019, Ofsted will agree that Farringdon is a ‘good’ school.

“We recognise that we must do better and improve the progress all of our students make.”