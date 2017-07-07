Sunderland proms season in full swing

School proms are continuing at pace and here are pictures from two more which took place this week.

Pupils from Thornhill School headed to the Marriott for the annual event.

SUNDERLAND PROM THORNHILL SCHOOL, MARRIOT HOTEL SEABURN

Meanwhile, students at Dene Community School enjoyed the surroundings of Ramside Hall.

More pictures from proms as they happen will appear in the Echo in the coming weeks, and then don’t miss our special proms supplement in the Echo on Wednesday, July 19.

lSchools wanting to be included in our online prom slideshows should email their pictures to echo.news@jpress.co.uk