Sunderland goes back to school - here are some pictures from proud parents

Don't they all look smart!

The summer holidays have come to an end and school is back in session.

Jayden, 6, and Connor, 10, back to Westlea Primary School. Picture: Emma Gray.

And proud families across the region have been sharing their special back to school moments with us!

The kids have got their new jumpers, shoes and bags - and it's time for them to get learning.

But not before we snap a quick photo first ...

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot your little star!