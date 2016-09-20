Sunderland AFC riding high in the Premier League's language table

Things may not be going too well for Sunderland in the Premier League at the moment - but they are riding high in the 'languages league'.

Translation service LanguageLine has carried out research to find the most cosmopolitan Premier League side, based on the number of languages spoken.

And although they are currently 19th in the table, the Black Cats sit joint third in the language league thanks to a host of star names including Wahbi Khazri, Vito Mannone, and Sebastian Larsson.

Between David Moyes’ squad, the players speak eight different tongues, including Italian, French, German, Portuguese, Dutch and Arabic.

Watford come top of the league with 11 languages spoken, while there are mid-table positions for the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Hull and West Ham, who all speak 7 languages each. These vary from Bosnian to Dutch, Portuguese and Korean.

The least cosmopolitan teams are West Brom and AFC Bournemouth (each with 5 languages spoken), Crystal Palace (four) and Burnley (three).

Between them, they cover Spanish, German, Portuguese and French, as well as English, of course.

English is the main language spoken in the Premier League, but even so, it’s only just half of Premiership players who speak it as a first language, at 51.3%.

Second most common is Spanish – spoken by 13.5% - followed by French (10.7%) then Dutch (6%). At the bottom of the language league come Armenian, Croatian, Czech, Lithuanian, Turkish and Ukrainian, each with 0.2% players, or 1 player of each language.

The single most multilingual player is Everton's Romelu Lukaku, who speaks Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and English and also understands German.