Students celebrate 'impressive' results at New College Durham

Sixth form centre students and staff at New College Durham discovered that their hard work had paid off with an impressive set of A-Level results.

They celebrated a 100% pass rate in 17 A-Level subjects including Further Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Law and English Language. In addition, the college has seen an increase in the overall A-Level pass rate of 3.3%, and the number of students gaining A* grades, compared to last year.

The excellent results have enabled students to progress to positive destinations such as university and higher apprenticeships.

A-Level student Dan Argument, from Gilesgate in Durham, is heading to Newcastle University. 18-year-old Dan achieved grade A*A*AA in Business Studies, English Language, Sociology and Extended Project. He said:

“The college offered me freedom to grow, while offering fantastic teaching that turned my predicted grades from BBB to A*A*AA. I’m so grateful for all their support and guidance.”

Another overjoyed student Brittany Swires, from Newton Hall in Durham, achieved grade A*AAA in English Literature, English Languages, Classics and History. She will be progressing to St. Andrews University to study English and Classical Studies. She said:

“The teaching staff were inspiring and gave me the creative freedom that ensured I succeeded in my A-Levels.”

Students particularly excelled in subjects such as Sociology, Art and Design, Law and Physics, with half (50%) receiving high grades (A*-B).

In addition, there was a 100% pass rates for the Level 3 Certificate in Criminology, which is offered by New College Durham as an additional qualification, providing A-Level students with the opportunity to gain extra UCAS points and transferable skills that universities and employers look for such as critical thinking.

Mo Dixon, New College Durham’s Vice Principal, said:

“This year’s increase in the overall pass rate increase reflects the hard work and dedication of all our staff and student at the college. We are delighted with the success of our Sixth Form Centre and wish our A-Level students every success as they embark on the next step in their journey.”

Every September the Sixth Form Centre at New College Durham attracts over 150 young people from across the region. In addition to A-Levels, the college also offers vocational courses, apprenticeships and higher education programmes including foundation degrees, honours degrees, professional qualification and higher apprenticeships.

It’s not too late to enrol for this September. Visit the college throughout the summer 10.00am – 4.00pm Monday to Friday, except Tuesday 10.00am – 6.00pm.