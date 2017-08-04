Students can apply for university courses using Snapchat on A-level results day

Students looking for places in clearing this year will be able to apply for courses at one university using Snapchat.

Staffordshire University said it will be making offers on the social media platform when clearing opens for all students on August 17 - the day A-level results are released.

Clearing is the annual process through which students, such as those who did not achieve their expected grades, search for degree courses that still have places available.

Students will be able to send a message to Staffordshire University asking about courses through Snapchat, the institution said. They will also be able to get advice and go through the process of being offered a place via Snapchat in the same way they would if they called or emailed the university.

Staffordshire's director of student recruitment and admissions, Clare Beckett said: "As a digital University, it's vital we're engaging prospective students on the channels they're using and this makes us so much more accessible to them.

"We know that results day is an agonising time for some and young people can feel extremely anxious about picking up the phone and making the call."

Offers made over social media will be followed up with an email or an invitation to call a dedicated hotline.