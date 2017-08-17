School's delight as a third of pupils score A* to B grades.

Pupils from Byron Sixth Form College in Peterlee have bee praised for their hardwork after the release of the latest A-level results.

School chiefs say a third of pupils achieves A*-B grades and almost 90% of students aiming to go into higher education won places at their university of choice.

A school spokesman said: "Congratulations to all students on achieving a positive set of outcomes at Post 16. This reflects the hard work over the past two years by students, staff and parents.

"Over 1/3 of students achieved A* - B grades.

"Once again our vocational courses have been extremely successful with almost all of our students achieving Distinction or Distinction* grades.

"Almost 90% of students opting for higher education have achieved places at their university of choice and we wish them all the best in the next stage of their education."