School's delight as a third of pupils score A* to B grades.

Pupils from Byron Sixth Form College in Peterlee have bee praised for their hardwork after the release of the latest A-level results.
School chiefs say a third of pupils achieves A*-B grades and almost 90% of students aiming to go into higher education won places at their university of choice.
A school spokesman said: "Congratulations to all students on achieving a positive set of outcomes at Post 16. This reflects the hard work over the past two years by students, staff and parents.
"Over 1/3 of students achieved A* - B grades.
"Once again our vocational courses have been extremely successful with almost all of our students achieving Distinction or Distinction* grades.
"Almost 90% of students opting for higher education have achieved places at their university of choice and we wish them all the best in the next stage of their education."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.