Pupils get to cut ribbon at opening of new restaurant

Pupils from a South Shields school were guests of honour at the official opening of a new restaurant.

The youngsters from Westoe Crown Primary School were in attendance at the opening of the new Colmans Seafood Temple.

The school was invited having taken part in a history project earlier this year when a time capsule was buried featuring everyday items to be opened in 300 years time.

The new restaurant is on the site of the former Gandhi’s Temple – an 85-year old former bandstand and seating area on the seafront – which has been completed by Sunderland firm Brims Construction.

Jason Wood, director at Brims Construction, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work on the new Colmans Seafood Temple, which is a fantastic addition to South Shields.

“Converting a former bandstand into a high-specification restaurant has been challenge which we have risen to with excellent results.”

The scheme was conceived by the Ord family, who own the new restaurant.

Richard Ord junior, who will run the new venture along with general manager Alex Vladoiu, said: “As a family business ourselves it was great to collaborate with another family business in Brims. We worked really closely with them and they were fantastic.”

A plaque has been installed in the new restaurant informing customers of its link to the future, and the past. Gandhi’s Temple on Sea Road was originally built as a community seating shelter and public toilets in 1931 and later used as bandstand – although no one knows how its name came about.

The shelter sits on the eastern side of Sea Road, adjacent to Sandhaven Beach and Gypsies Green Stadium.