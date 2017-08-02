Proms 2017: 31 pictures from Kepier School at Houghton

Thousands of students throughout the region had a ball at their annual school prom nights.

And we were there to capture the glitz and glamour of prom season on camera.

Houghton Kepier Prom at the Riverside ICG, Chester-le-Street.

Here are a selection of pictures from the prom for Kepier School at Houghton, held at Durham County Cricket Club at Chester-le-Street.

Can you spot yourself and your friends having fun?

