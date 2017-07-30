Proms 2017: 19 pictures from Academy 360 in Sunderland

Have your say

Thousands of students across the region have been getting their glad rags on to see in the end of the school year in style.

And we were there to capture the glitz and glamour of prom season on camera.

Academy 360 held its prom at Ramside Hall.

Here are a selection of pictures from the prom for Academy 360 at Pennywell, held at Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

Can you spot yourself and your friends having fun?

You can order copies of your prom pictures by visiting our photosales page HERE.