Popular Sunderland teacher retires after 25 years

A teacher who specialised in helping children progress with their music skills has gone out on a high note after retiring following a quarter of a century of working with Wearside youngsters.

Gillian Witten has taught infant children in Sunderland for the last 25 years.

Her career began at Hill View Infants as a reception class teacher.

She taught children in year 1 and 2 before becoming a music specialist teacher.

Whilst leading the music provision at Hill View, Gillian became an Advanced Skills Teacher and supported many local authority schools with their music provision and practice.

Mrs Witten then moved to Fulwell Infants five years ago and has led the “outstanding”music provision at the school since that time.

Developing a love of music and enabling children to confidently compose and perform has been her passion and she will be very much missed by everyone in the school community.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my career and have been privileged to teach so many wonderful children over the years,” said Mrs Witten.

“I have been lucky enough to teach in two fantastic schools.”

Wendy Angus, headteacher at Fulwell Infants, expressed her sincere thanks to Mrs Witten for her dedication and commitment to the children at the school, who performed their final concert for parents on her leaving day.

Mrs Angus said: “I have been privileged to have worked with Gillian in two outstanding Sunderland schools for most of her 25 year career and will miss her exceptional teaching of music as will the Fulwell Infant school community.”