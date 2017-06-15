Police called to suspicious man near a Sunderland primary school

Police were called to a Sunderland school following reports of a suspicious man in the area.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said they are carrying out investigations into the report a suspicious man in the area of St Anne's Primary School on Hylton Road at around 9am this morning.

She said: "Officers would like to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He is described as white, balding, around 40 years old, wearing black Nike trainers, navy jeans, dark grey polo with black collar and a light blue zip up hoodie.

"There have been no similar reports of this nature in the area. Officers will be on patrol to reassure pupils and members of the public."

The school itself kept the parents informed via text messages.

They read: "There has been an incident reported regarding suspicious activity around school. Police are aware and are investigating the incident.

"As the safeguarding of all of our children is paramount we've requested the police be present whilst the issue is being resolved.

"Can all parents rest assured that their child is safe at school. Thank you."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 253 15/6/17.