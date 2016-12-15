Picture special: Little Stars shine at Christmas shows

It is that time of year again, as all across Sunderland and the surrounding area, our schools put on their annual festive performances.

These pictures show the children at Biddick Primary, Ropery Walk Primary and Barmston Village Primary, who took part in their Christmas shows for family and friends.

Biddick Primary School was one of the schools who have staged a festive show.

We love to give the youngsters a good show in the Sunderland Echo to applaud their performances, and the staff who put in all the hard work preparing the children to take to the stage.

Schools should send pictures from their performances to echo.news@jpress.co.uk and we will look to use them in the newspaper in the run up to Christmas.