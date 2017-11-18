Nursery children get surprise visit from Pudsey Bear on Children in Need Day

Kind-hearted school pupils have been doing their bit for this year’s Children in Need campaign.

Youngsters and staff at Oxclose Community Nursery, in Washington, got into the fund-raising spirit at Pudsey Bear himself paid them a visit.

A number of activities were held to raise cash for the worthy cause.

Children came in for the day wearing spotty or Pudsey-themed clothes in exchange for a small donation to Children in Need.

Headteacher at the Brancepeth Road nursery Julie Heron said: “We’ve been doing lots of Pudsey activities such as baking Pudsey biscuits and doing Pudsey painting.

“There was a yellow theme around the while nursery as well.

“We even got a visit from Pudsey himself and the children loved seeing him.

“He got lots of high fives and cuddles.

“The money we’ve raised has been collected by Asda and hopefully we’ve brought in quite a bit for the appeal.”