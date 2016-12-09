Nude models needed to pose for Sunderland University art students

Are you prepared to show naked ambition when looking for a new job come 2017?

If so then posing nude for university students may just be the vacancy for you.

The University of Sunderland is offering a starting salary of £10.69 per hour for joining a pool of “life drawing models”.

The casual work is due to begin next year as part of courses run by the university’s arts, design and media faculty.

The official job advert reads: “Life drawing models will pose for students studying human anatomy for animation and illustration to develop their creative drawing skills.

“The model will pose in a studio without clothes to enable observational studies to be drawn. Experience would be useful but not essential.

“At the moment we require life models on a Wednesday however there is likely to be more than this in the future and we require a pool of models who we can call upon as and when the need arises.”

With the university declining to comment on the advert, it is unclear what else the casual job or any interview would entail.

Further details are available from the university’s website and CVs including the details of a referee should be sent by Wednesday, January 25, next year to john.tyrell@sunderland.ac.uk