Less than 1% of Sunderland teaching jobs unfilled

Sunderland is bucking a national teacher shortage trend.

Under one per cent of permanent teaching posts in Sunderland remain unfilled, according to new figures.

There were 920 vacancies for full-time permanent teachers in state-funded schools in England last year, according to the latest Government data, but only 0.7% of posts in Sunderland’s primary schools are not filled, while there are no unfilled roles in the city’s secondary schools.

A further 3,280 full-time posts were being temporarily filled on a contract of at least one term but less than a year, the figures reveal.

Of the vacant posts, there are 394 in the nation’s primary schools, with 1,624 posts temporarily filled.

Almost three-quarters of the 20 local authorities with the most challenging recruitment problems are in London boroughs, analysis shows.

In secondary schools across England, there are 412 vacant teaching posts and 1,227 posts filled on a temporary basis.

A report from the Education Select Committee says recruitment targets for teaching had been consistently missed and the national teacher shortage is getting worse.

A spokeswoman for Together for Children, which works on behalf of Sunderland City Council to provide children’s services in the city. said: “Teacher recruitment in Sunderland is managed by schools and their governors, who work hard to recruit and retain the staff they need to ensure that children in Sunderland benefit from a high standard of education.

“Together for Children provides ongoing support schools to raise educational achievements and in doing so deliver the best possible outcomes for children and young people in the city.”