Have a say on apartments plan for former Sunderland private school site

Residents can find out more about plans to create dozens of apartments for older people on the site of a former private school.

McCarthy and Stone has acquired land in the grounds of the former Sunderland High School, and now the developer is seeking feedback from local residents on its proposals for the site, just off Ryhope Road.

If given the go-ahead the company’s scheme will comprise of 54 one and two bedroom apartments, designed to meet the needs of people in later life.

The development will be restricted to those over aged 70 and would feature on-site car parking, a 24-hour house manager and landscaped gardens.

Members of the public are being invited to view McCarthy and Stone’s plans for the site at a public exhibition which takes place from 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 6, at Bethany City Church, in Burdon Road.

Steve Secker, regional managing director (North East) for McCarthy and Stone, said: “I would encourage all those who live in the surrounding area to attend the exhibition.

“We value the opinions of the local community and welcome all feedback.

“We have, however, spent time carefully researching the local area to ensure that our proposal is in keeping with the surrounding area of Sunderland, whilst providing much needed specialist accommodation for the older population.

“At the public exhibition members of our project team will be on hand to answer questions and listen to feedback.”

McCarthy and Stone says its developments allow people to retain the independence and privacy of their own home and have the opportunity to enjoy the company of others.

Developments include communal facilities such as a homeowners’ lounge, guest suite and lift access to all floors.

Sunderland High School, which first opened 130 years ago, closed last summer after bosses admitted it had experienced falling pupil numbers.

To find out more go to www.mcarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/sunderland.