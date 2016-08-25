GCSE results: Twin success at Southmoor

Southmoor Academy is again celebrating another year of fantastic results including twins clinching 21 A* and A grades between them.

Identical brothers, Thomas and Elliot Hall, picked up their outstanding results when they went along to the Ryhope Road school.

It was third time lucky for Alicia Fucile as she passed her maths exam.

Thomas was thrilled with his seven A*s, three As, one B and one C and Elliot was also delighted with his eight A*s, three As and one B.

Both boys plan to stay on at Southmoor's sixth form to do A-levels, but have different career paths in mind, Thomas aims to follow a path into psychology while Elliot wants a career in law.

Thomas said: "We did do a lot of studying together. People have always compared us, but we don't mind, we are not really competitive with each other."

As well as being brothers the boys are also good friends. Elliot said: "We do get on really well." And, Thomas added: "Most of the time."

Students at Southmoor Academy celebrate their GCSE results.

Others picking up impressive results were Laura Vincent, 16, who got two A*s, seven As and three Bs, Alex Peverell, 16, who got one A*, five As and four Bs, Sara Robson, 16, who got three A*s, six As and three Bs, Katrina Wake, 16, who got eight A*s, two As and four Bs and Lucy Milnthorp, 16, who got two A*s, six As and two Bs.

There were also tears of joy from one of the sixth form A-level students, Alicia Fucile, 16, when she passed her GCSE maths with a C grade after sitting it for the third time.

She said: "I never thought I was going to get it and it is so important to have maths GCSE to be able to go on and do A-levels. I am just so thrilled to have passed."

Dr Phil Ingram, executive headteacher at Southmoor, said he was delighted with the results with the proportion of pupils gaining A*-C in English and maths rising by 4.2% to 65.3%, and the number of student getting five or more A* to C grades rising from 61% to 63%.

He said: "These results remain significantly above national averages and early indications show them to be some of the very highest results in Sunderland.

"Naturally with such high performance we are seeing record take up for courses at Southmoor’s Sixth Form and with the calibre of entrant, we look forward to great results at A/S and A level next year."