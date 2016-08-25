GCSE results: Sandhill View Academy is showing huge improvements

A Sunderland school is turning round its fortunes after clinching good GCSE results.

Two years ago Sandhill View was said to have serious weaknesses by Ofsted bosses and rated as inadequate.

Natalia Rooks.

It joined an academy trust with Southmoor Academy and the Grindon Lane school is continuing to go from strength to strength.

The students and staff at Sandhill View have the right to celebrate after adding more than 10% to its headline figure for students gaining five top GCSEs with A*-C grades, moving from 36% last year to 46% this year.

This represents an improvement of 18% in the last two years.

Among the high achievers was Jack Wilson, who got eight A*s among his grades, Natalia Rooks, who got more than five A* and A grades and Claudia Fernandes, who joined the school from Portugal in Year 10 speaking very little English, who got five A*-C grades.

Jack Wilson.

Since joining Southmoor there has been a whole new leadership team and many new teachers have been put in place.

Dr Phil Ingram, executive headteacher at Sandhill View, said: "The results are really very encouraging, especially as we can confidently predict that next year they are going to be even better.

"We are certain that next year Sandhill View will be in the top half of all schools in Sunderland. This is quite an achievement for a school which only two years ago had such disappointing results."

The school enjoys a special relationship with the Sixth Form at Southmoor where many of the successful GCSE candidates now have places. Teachers believe that the Sixth Form link has become a real motivator for the students who know that they must achieve to progress.

Richard Carr, headteacher at Sandhill View, said: "The results are about everyone’s hard work, but there’s more to it than that. The fact is that the results are only one symptom of a school which is undergoing transformation

"Alongside the results, we have become a much happier well-ordered environment where pupils recognise and appreciate the improvement in their school. This has become a really optimistic, can-do place where everyone pulls together."