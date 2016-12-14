From expensive wine to a used mug: Teachers reveal their best and worst Christmas gifts from kids

The best and worst Christmas gifts which North East teachers have received from their pupils have been revelaed in a new survey.

Fake tan, a plastic snake, pebbles and a used school mug are some of the more unusual gifts teachers in the region say they've had from students.

One teacher said they were given a dog collar by a student - even though they didn't have a dog!

The unusual gifts were revealed in a survey by Newcastle-based supply teacher agency PK Education.

Three quarters of teachers surveyed said they agreed with the practice of pupils giving gifts at Christmas, although nearly a third have never received a gift.

Of those that had, many stressed that a simple ‘thank you’ was every bit as appreciated as extravagant gestures such as concert tickets, expensive wine and even £100 in gift vouchers, which some teachers said they'd received.

One teacher said: “A ‘thank you for teaching me, Miss,’ is much appreciated. I've been given a half-used biro and an almost empty lip gloss, and treasured them just as much as the more expensive gifts - because they were given with the same sentiment.”

If you are thinking of buying a teacher a gift this year to show your appreciation, chocolate is right at the top of their wish list (45%), followed by gift vouchers (39%) and flowers (26%).

Lee Carpenter, Director of PK Education, said: “These results show there really is no need to go overboard and spend large amounts on teachers at Christmas.

"A verbal ‘thank you’ or a token gift which is either handmade or costs only a few pounds is more than acceptable and appreciated.

"We have found that giving expensive gifts can make teachers feel uncomfortable.”

But what do teachers really want for Christmas?

Overwhelmingly, respondents said they would like the freedom to teach and the removal of targets, data and assessments.