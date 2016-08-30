East Durham College campus ready for intake after £12m redevelopment

An East Durham College campus which has undergone a £12million redevelopment over the summer is all set to welcome prospective new students.

Students attending the Houghall campus in Durham will be able to benefit from new facilities in the main building, a new animal care centre, agricultural centre and indoor equine arena and stables.

Enrolment for courses at the land-based college will take place this week from Thursday to Saturday.

As well as students who have already applied for courses and had places accepted, student services staff will welcome new applications throughout this enrolment period.

Carina Tomlinson, assistant principal for curriculum at East Durham College, said: “This is an exciting time in the history of the Houghall campus.

“We are coming to the completion of our first major development work on the campus since it opened in 1938, and we are now looking forward to welcoming the first set of students to benefit from these fantastic new facilities.

“We look forward to meeting new students at our enrolment events at the start of September and getting them set up and ready to start on their new courses.

“Also, if anyone is looking to join a course at the Houghall campus, and hasn’t yet applied, our student services team will be on hand to give any advice needed to help get you on the right course to get you on the career path of your choice.”

For more information on enrolment and applying for courses at East Durham College, contact the student services team on 0191 518 8222, or visit www.eastdurham.ac.uk