Duke of York visits Sunderland University and Software City

The Duke of York is in Sunderland today to officially launch new higher and degree apprenticeships at the city's university.

Regional employers will be in attendance to discover the benefits of this new model of building higher level skills.

Awaiting the Duke's arrival at Sunderland University.

They will find out how they can work with the university to tailor the skills development of their workforce to their needs.

The apprenticeships enable both large and small organisations to transform their performance by enhancing the skills of existing employees, as well as attracting fresh talent, using the apprenticeship levy and government funding.

Sunderland University has developed its higher and degree apprenticeships in collaboration with employers, with more programmes in development to be rolled out later in 2017.

The Duke is also due to call at Sunderland's Software City as part of his visit.