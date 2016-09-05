College support for cancer charity

Staff and students from East Durham College come together to take part in a number of events to raise money for a national cancer charity.

Led by barbering lecturer Alison Scattergood, fundraising events around the college saw a fantastic total of £730 raised for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT).

Staff and students took part in events such as visually impaired bricklaying, blindfolded mannequin beard trims, hair styles and beauty treatments, visually impaired art and the sport department held a blindfolded boxing spars and a blindfolded penalty shoot-out.

Alison, from Peterlee, organised the events as she was herself diagnosed with the rare eye cancer retinoblastoma at just six weeks old. She was successfully treated for the condition at the Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

Alison said: “We are really proud to raise this fantastic total for CHECT. All the teams at the college have been brilliant, and I have to say a massive thank you for all their help and support.

“There was a real community spirit around college in an aim to raise awareness for CHECT.

“We had some really good events going on around the different course areas, we have had some great fun around the college campuses but have also raised awareness about retinoblastoma, which is fantastic.”

For more information on the work done by the Childhood Eye Cancer Charity Trust visit https://chect.org.uk/

