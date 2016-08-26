College backs the search for the best in Sunderland business

College bosses have told of their pride at being involved in our search for the best in business.

Sunderland College is on board as a fantastic backer of our Portfolio Awards.

Iain Nixon, executive director of commercial activity at the college, said: “Sunderland College is very proud to support the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards.

“As an organisation that serves a great many businesses in Sunderland, we know more than most the high level of ambition, dedication and talent that exists here. To see that recognised at these awards is fantastic, and we’re delighted to be able to play a role in the event, by supporting as sponsors and also helping to judge the entries.

“We see the college’s place as being at the heart of Sunderland – and at the heart of the business community, ensuring it has the skilled people the city needs to succeed. We are investing in the future, with the doors of our City Campus due to open in a matter of weeks, which will allow us to better meet the needs of those in Sunderland.

“And we are already working with a growing number of ambitious businesses here, supporting them with apprentices and training, that is helping them to mould the most highly-prized employees, who will have the capabilities and competencies to step up to the plate and lead businesses in the city in the future.”

He added: “We have more than 12,000 students, who are gaining a fantastic level of training and education with the college. And we are working with more growing number of fantastic businesses – locally, regionally and nationally – with whom we have formed strong partnerships that produce exceptional outcomes for them.

“Every successful business achieves what is does because of people. And that’s what we are about – people – and bringing out the best in every individual. “

Mr Nixon added: “Our support of these awards is a commitment – a statement to the city that we would like to help every business to shine.”

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Maxim, Quayside Exchange, K&L Groundworks, UKasl, North East Business & Innovation Centre (BIC), Gentoo, Age UK Sunderland, The Bridges, Stagecoach North East, TTR Barnes, Sunderland College and Northumbrian Water.

