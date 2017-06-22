Cleveland College of Art and Design is feeling gold with teaching excellence award

A North East art college is classed in the UK's top 20% after receiving a Gold award for its work.

Cleveland College of Art and Design (CCAD) has been given the Gold award by the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) in recognition of its outstanding quality of teaching at its Hartlepool campus.

It is the only provider of full-time degrees in the Tees Valley to achieve this standard and, alongside Newcastle University, is one of two art schools in the North East receiving the top accolade, which will be valid for three years.

The Gold standard was awarded to the college for its work in consistently delivering outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its student.

Universities, colleges and alternative providers of higher education voluntarily took part in the TEF and were rated Gold, Silver or Bronze.

The awards, decided by an independent panel of experts, found that "a very high proportion of students progress to highly skilled employment or further study, notably exceeding the College's benchmarks".

The TEF panel also highlighted the level of student satisfaction with teaching and academic support, outstanding employment outcomes, investment in teaching, learning and working spaces, work to engage the collective student voice and a focus on personalised learning.

Martin Raby, Principal at CCAD, said: “CCAD welcomes the TEF award. We pride ourselves on enhancing and empowering student learning and teaching through a community of collaborative practice and through this, creating confident, independent student practitioners.

“It is fantastic that TEF has armed students with the tools to judge quality teaching for all institutions who offer degrees, whether they have the word university in the title or not, as we are one of the best institutions in the country at enabling our students to adapt to the changing economic role of creativity and innovation.”

Professor Chris Husbands, Chair of the TEF assessment panel and Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, added: “The Teaching Excellence Framework results offer – for the first time – an overview of teaching excellence across the entire UK higher education sector.

CCAD has been awarded Gold by the Teaching Excellence Framework. Picture: CCAD.

"It has been a privilege to chair this ambitious and ground-breaking assessment."

THE REGION'S FULL RESULTS

Cleveland College of Art and Design: Gold

University of Newcastle upon Tyne: Gold

CCAD Principal Dr Martin Raby. Picture: CCAD.

University of Durham: Silver

East Durham College: Silver

NCG: Silver

University of Northumbria at Newcastle: Silver

South Tyneside College: Silver

University of Sunderland: Silver

The art school is the only provider of full-time degrees in the Tees Valley to achieve Gold. Picture: CCAD.

Sunderland College: Silver

Teesside University: Silver