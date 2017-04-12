Children's wildlife group picks up national title just over a year after it was formed

A children’s wildlife group has landed a national title just over a year after it was founded.

Rainton Meadows Wildlife Watch has won the best new group award in the Wildlife Watch competition.

Judges were particularly impressed with the variety of activities, the enthusiasm shown by the children and the indoor and outdoor activities planned for each meeting.Activities since its formation in February 2016 include pond dipping, small mammal trapping, plant dissection and rock pooling.

Phil Sanderson, who led the group throughout 2016 before handing over to Rael Rawlinson, said: “The award is a testament to the hard work of the volunteers who make it possible and to the children who so enthusiastically get involved each month.”

The group, run by Durham Wildlife Trust at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, near Fence Houses, next meets this Saturday from 10.30am–12.30pm.

For more details visit durhamwt.com/events or telephone (0191) 5843112.