Budding SAFC stars' exam goal success

Two up-and coming Sunderland footballers have scored exam success.

Centre back Alex Storey and central midfielder Adam Bale are part of the Black Cats' Under-23’s squad.

Alex Storey

Both have been studying at East Durham College’s sixth form, ED6, alongside their training for the team.

Alex gained A-levels in both maths and physics, while Adam qualified in English Language and English Literature.

Sunderland AFC Under-23’s Team Manager Elliott Dickman said: "As a club, we value and recognise the importance of education and we were happy to support and encourage Adam and Alex with their studies.

"It was a challenge to combine A-level courses with their first-team football programme, but both players have demonstrated a high level of commitment and motivation."

Adam Bale

Don Peattie, the club's head of education and welfare, added: "We chose East Durham College as a learning provider because of their excellent reputation and the outstanding quality of their teaching and learning, particularly with level 3 programmes."

College assistant principal Jacky Owen added: "We were privileged to teach the two young players for the past two years, both of whom showed a high level of maturity and dedication to their education.

"We have followed their progress on the pitch and wish them the very best in their footballing careers.

"However, should they choose to change direction it is very pleasing to see that they now have the entry requirements for university where I am sure they will be equally successful.”

East Durham College’s Sixth Form, ED6, offers a range of A-levels across Arts, Humanities, Maths and Science subjects.

