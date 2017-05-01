Ed Sheeran to sing in next series of Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will sing in his forthcoming cameo appearance in hit TV series Game Of Thrones.

It was already confirmed that the chart-topping musician would have a brief stint in the fantasy drama programme, and he has now shared that his character will be a friend of Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams.

Sheeran told The Hits Radio: "I just do a scene with Maisie.

"I sing a song and then she goes, 'oh, that's a nice song'."

In March, the show's creators David Benioff and DB Weiss revealed Sheeran had been cast in Game Of Thrones.

They revealed the had pursued the Shape Of You hit-maker for some time because Williams was a fan and was keen for him to appear.

The 26-year-old is following in the footsteps of fellow musicians Wilko Johnson (formerly of Dr Feelgood), Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol and Will Champion of Coldplay in having a cameo in the series.

:: Game Of Thrones returns in July.