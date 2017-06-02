EastEnders star hits campaign trail in Sunderland

EastEnders hardman Ross Kemp is backing Labour's General Election drive in Sunderland.

The actor and presenter will join the party's Sunderland Central candidate Julie Elliott to meet voters on Monday.

The pair will be at the Bethany Church in Bede Tower, Burdon Road, between 12.15pm and 1.15pm on Monday.

Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell is a long-time Labour supporter and has regularly campaigned on the party's behalf.

"I am delighted Ross will be able to join us and I'm sure a lot of people will look forward to hearing what he has to say," said Julie Elliott.

Ms Elliott is one of six candidates contesting Sunderland Central in next week's election.

The others are:

Sean Christopher Cockburn (Independent)

Rachel Sara Featherstone (Green)

Niall Dane Hodson (Liberal Democrat)

Gary James Leighton (UKIP)

Robert Geoffrey Oliver (Conservative).