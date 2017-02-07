Easington - Down Your Way

Hazel Wynn has won the Co-op cake raffle in aid of the British Red Cross Tackle Loneliness Across the UK charity and donations were made for home made cakes.

Easington C of E Primary School says thank you to all those who supported its non-uniform day held in aid of the work of the NSPCC and raised £97.38.

Jupiter Health Club helps improve your strength and flexibility with its yoga and beginners Tai Chi class on Tuesdays at 6.45pm. A fully qualified Age UK tutor will help your balance, your joint/ligament pain and relax the mind and body. Fifty per cent off your first class so just £2. To book, call 01915272576.

The Wednesday discussion group on the big questions of faith and life will be held in St Mary’s Church hall tomorrow at 5.30pm. Each session is a stand alone so come when you can.

Theresa Hughes, 88, of Haswell Plough, died peacefully in Jack Dorman Care Home, in Horden. She is survived by husband Jim, former North-East MEP Stephen Hughes, daughter Maureen, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Like her husband she was a former parish councillor and active member of Haswell History Group, she was a prolific letter writer to the newspapers, often commenting on political and social issues of the day. A popular singer and a published poet, following in the footsteps of her great uncle, Joseph Skipsey, the Pitman Poet. Her funeral was held at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Fleming Field, Shotton Colliery, followed by refreshments at Haswell Community Centre with donations for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

St Mary’s Church fair raised £1,074 for church funds, thanks to all who helped in any way.

Rosemary Lane Nursery School says thank you to everyone who joined in with its Christmas Fun Day last term. It raised a fabulous £900 on the raffles and Christmas DVD sales. Well done, this money helped to provide Christmas parties and gifts for all the nursery children. The remainder of the money has gone towards developing the garden area with the new shed.

Senior politicians and union leaders joined family and friends for a Requiem Mass, conducted by Father Frank Mcullough, at St Joseph’s RC Church, in Murton, for former Easington MP John Cummings. Mr Cummings, 73, was diagnosed with lung cancer and died at St Margaret’s care home in Durham. He worked as an electrician at Murton Colliery and in 1968, aged 25, became lodge secretary of Murton colliery mechanics. He went on to be councillor at the District of Easington Council in 1970 – he became council chairman in 1974 and leader in 1979. He entered the Commons as Labour MP for Easington in 1987 and was a staunch defender of miners’ rights, fighting for those left in ill health. He had his constituency office at Seaton Holme, after its regeneration until his retirement in 2010. His agent Grahame Morris was then elected to the position. PHOTO The opening of Donnini House 2005.

Get musical today in Easington. Make Some Music sessions are held every Monday, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Easington Colliery Social Welfare Centre with East Durham Creates. Go along to sing and play to your old favourites at free Make some Music sessions with Wellbeing for Life. This fun and relaxed atmosphere is a perfect way to make new friends. No singing or playing ability required. Suitable for beginners and adults of any age. For more information or to book your place, contact Wellbeing Development Officers Andy Burn on 07818510309 or Oliver Hopper on 07584508845

A bingo evening will be held in Seaton Holme on Tuesday, February 14,at 7.30pm in aid of St Mary’s Church. All are welcome.

Go along and meet up with your marras in the old Miners’ Hall for some patter about former pit days. Enjoy a free cuppa and scone and explore some old pit memorabilia.The free group sessions will run for eight weeks and will include a number of activities including dominoes and quizzes. There is no need to book and sessions will start on Thursday. They will be held from 2pm to 4pm in Easington Social Welfare Centre, Seaside Lane.