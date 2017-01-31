Easington - Down Your Way

A free Chinese soup day will be held in Healthworks from noon to 2pm tomorrow. Pop into Juiceworks and have something to warm you up. Chinese soup with wontons and other accompaniments will be on offer. Take outs are also available, costing £1.

Haswell Mencap had a fantastic night at Easington Village Women’s Institute January meeting. This group of special ladies have been fundraising for the charity and Jean Dixon was presented with a cheque for £600 frompresident Hazel Wynn.

Volunteers are being asked to help clear up the Easington Colliery area.

Durham County Council Community Action Team (CAT) is heading to Easington Colliery and asking people in the area to play their part in improving their surroundings. The team features representatives from Durham County Council, Durham Constabulary, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and environmental charity Groundwork. CAT will be tackling empty properties, fly-tipping and other environmental issues as well as improving health and wellbeing. The first two weeks of the project will be spent speaking to residents to establish priority areas of work. The 10-week programme will involve an engagement meeting at Easington Colliery Social Welfare Centre, Seaside Lane, today from 10am to 1pm. The team will then spend six weeks delivering improvements. Drop in sessions will be held over the six weeks at which residents will be able to seek updates, identify new areas of concern and report any issues. These will take place at the welfare centre on Tuesday, February 14, from 3pm to 5pm and on Thursday, March 9, from 11am to 1pm. CAT will also be attending the Easington Police and Communities Together (Pact) meetings, again at the welfare centre, on Wednesday from 6pm and on Wednesday, March 8, both from 6pm. The final two weeks of the project will see the scheme reviewed and future objectives set for the council and its partners. The town is the fifth and final CAT destination of 2016/17 with the programme for 2017/18 to be released soon. Joanne Waller, the council’s head of environment, health and consumer protection, said: “Easington Colliery is the last project in the 2016-17 programme and we know that by listening to residents we can make it as successful as the others. We’d also welcome residents and businesses that would like to find out more about the Community Action Team and the programme in Easington Colliery.” To find out more about CAT’s upcoming work in Easington Colliery, contact the team by phone 03000 261 016 or e-mail communityactionteam@durham.gov.uk

Please note Cakey Sisters situated at East Durham Garden Centre will be closed on Sunday and Monday every week.

A range of schemes that enable children and young people to get involved in decision-making in County Durham were outlined to councillors. Members heard how the County Durham Partnership, which includes the council, 14 Area Action Partnerships (AAP) and other organisations, is using a range of methods to engage with younger residents. This year, for the first time, young people aged 11 and older living or attending school in County Durham were able to take part in voting for AAP priorities in their area. More than 3,000 young people took part. The report also outlined how County Durham Economic Partnership and the county’s Children and Families Partnership, the Health and Wellbeing Board, Safe Durham Partnership Board and the Environment Partnerships are also working to involve children and young people in their work. Initiatives include the Erasmus+ project, which saw five council apprentices spending two works working with their counterparts in Gothenburg; the launch of the inaugural Student Voice Survey, which more than 8,000 secondary school pupils took part in; and involving children in designing the logo and branding for the 0 to 19 health visiting and school nursing service.

An Advent service for Easington C of E Primary School raised £45.17 which was donated to St. Mary’s Church.