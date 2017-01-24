Easington - Down Your Way

Easington Colliery Band has announced that the vastly experienced Ian Robinson will take on the role of musical director.

Ian is Deputy Head of Durham Music Service, and has previously enjoyed success at Fishburn and NASUWT Riverside. Ian will lead the band at its forthcoming appearances at Brass at the Guild, DBBA Festival of Brass and the North of England Area contest in Durham. The band has seen some new faces arrive over the last couple of months with Stuart Cockerill (solo baritone), Kathryn Cockerill (horn), Paul White (solo trombone), who have all added their experience to the line-up, while the talented young cornet player Sophie Reed has joined on the front row cornet bench.

Sandra Atherton held an event earlier this month in Easington Colliery Social Welfare Centre with the Sounds of the 60s by My Generation. Thank you to all who went along helping to raise £640.50 for Cancer Research. The next event will take place on February 13.

Durham County Councillor David Boyes reported to Easington Village Parish Council that plans are in hand to provide 20mph zones outside Easington Colliery Primary School and Easington Academy. It was hoped that the scheme could be extended to Easington C of E Primary School.

Free fun activities for children will be held to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster at Healthworks on Friday from 4pm to 5.30pm. Chinese crafts activities will be suitable for all but children under nine must be accompanied by an adult. The activities have been funded by Councillors David Boyes and Angela Surtees, from their Neighbourhood Budget.

Go along to Eat Wise to Drop a Size at Healthworks. If you want to lose some weight, gain some confidence around what you are eating and how to prepare it pop in to our Eat Wise to Drop a Size sessions that take place each Wednesday from 5pm to 6.30pm. This is a free service, no registration and no weekly payments unlike other weigh loss organisations. New clients should attend their first session between 5pm and 5.30pm to allow time for paperwork to be completed.

East Durham Homes will be holding regular two-hour drop-ins at Durham County Council’s Customer Access Point in St Johns Square, Seaham. Customers can call in on Mondays and Thursdays between 10am and noon; and Wednesdays between 2pm and 4pm to talk to an East Durham Homes officer about their rent, repairs, antisocial behaviour concerns, and find out about other support services. Gary Lormor, Customer Services Manager, said: “These informal sessions are a great way for people to talk to one of our advisers face to face if they are in the Seaham area.” For more information call East Durham Homes on 0800 032 0835 or email enquiry@eastdurhamhomes.co.uk.

One of Easington Co-op’s favourite charities benefiting from the members’ one per cent encompasses the message being shared with The British Red Cross to Tackle Loneliness Across the UK. In our community the Easington Millennium Luncheon Club provides a meal and entertainment for older people who can’t manage to get out much. For many it is the highlight of their week. There are spaces available for those meeting the criteria. The lunch club is held to relieve those who are isolated, either by age or infirmity, frailty or physical disability by the provision of a luncheon club within Easington. If you are interested, contact the secretary, Eileen, on 0191 527 2668 with your details.