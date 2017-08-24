Easington Academy head 'very proud' of her students

Easington Academy head Toni Spoors paid tribute to her students as they pick up their GCSE results.

Top performers at the Academy were William Gillis, Rachel Walton, Jack Emery and Zoe Slater with 40 passes between them, all at grade A or above.

Speaking of his four A*s, William said: "I am shocked and elated."

He will now go on to study his A-levels at Sunderland College.

Zoe Slater, who achieved 5A*s, said she was 'thrilled' with how well she had done and will also go on to study for A-levels at Sunderland College.

"I am very proud of our students who have worked hard this year to do well in their GCSEs," said Toni Spoors.

"We have many stories of individual success and I’d particularly like to commend those children who have worked hard to make the most progress at their time at the academy.

"Their extra commitment to their studies has resulted in our school achieving a set of results that we can once again be incredibly proud of.

"I’d also like to thank staff for their continued dedication and hard work to ensure that the children of East Durham reach their full potential."