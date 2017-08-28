Durham IT firm Waterstons in line for national award

Durham business and technology consultancy Waterstons is the only North East company in its category to be a national finalist of the Investors in People Awards 2017.

Waterstons, which operates throughout the UK from its headquarters at Belmont Business Park, is among companies nationwide to be shortlisted in the Gold Employer of the Year (50-249 employees) category at the Investors in People Awards 2017.

Technology is a huge part of our DNA, but we also believe in putting people first and this is at the heart of everything we do, from our staff to our clients. Susan Bell

The firm, which employs nearly 130 people, will now go forward to the awards ceremony at Old Billingsgate, London, on Thursday, November 23.

The awards, which are nominated independently, recognise the very best Investors in People (IiP) accredited organisations and Waterstons has been selected as a finalist following thorough data analysis.

The announcement comes two months after Waterstons was shortlisted as one of the Best Tech Places to Work in the National Technology Awards. The firm, one of the fastest growing in the region, was also tipped as ‘one to watch’ at the recent CBI North East dinner.

CEO Susan Bell said: “As an IT consultancy with a keen business focus, technology is a huge part of our DNA, but we also believe in putting people first and this is at the heart of everything we do, from our staff to our clients.

“By taking this approach, we have attracted a world-class team of individuals who we continually enable to be their very best. Our people

are smart, funny, clever, innovative and just brilliant. They are our greatest asset and that’s why we take the time to invest in them.

“We’re open and honest and we like to challenge ourselves and our clients to ensure that we are continually, and consistently, adding value and enhancing client performance. We have a very flat hierarchy in terms of our management structure, with an approachable senior management team where all views are welcome.”