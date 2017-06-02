Durham Gala’s Marras music festival cancelled

A music event which was set to run alongside this year’s Big Meeting has been cancelled.

Marras Festival was due to run over the day before the Durham Miners’ Gala and the day itself at Houghall Campus on the outskirts of the city centre.

The Marras Festival was to run in conjunction with Durham Miners' Gala.

The Lightning Seeds, Kathryn Williams, Wearside’s own Cornshed Sisters and The Lake Poets, Hetton band Dennis and Jen Stevens, from South Shields, had been due to appear on the bill.

But today, organisers said the celebration, touted as “a chance to see some of the best bands while experiencing the phenomenal Gala” has been postponed until next year.

A statement from the team said: “We’re very sorry to announce that the Marras Festival at this year’s Durham Miners’ Gala has been cancelled.

“Circumstances beyond our control left our not-for-profit organisation with no choice but to postpone the festival until next year.

“All tickets sold will be fully reimbursed within seven working days and our sincere apologies go to all of you who showed commitment to the Marras Festival.

“Durham Miners’ Gala will, of course, still go ahead on Saturday, 8th July.

“We would also like to thank all the bands and artists who agreed to play as part of the recently revised line-up.

“Priority will be given to them to play next year’s festival. This year’s ticket holders will also be given priority.

Hetton band Dennis had been lined up to perform.

“Plans are already in place to stage a bigger and better festival in 2018.

“It will feature top headline bands, a showcase for local acts and lots of family entertainment.

“Please watch this space for further announcements.

“Thanks again for all of your support.”

Martin Longstaff, aka The Lake Poets, was on the bill for the event.

The ticket section of the event’s website has already been disabled so no further sales can be made.

A weekend ticket had cost £50, which also included camping.

The festival was being put together by the Durham Miners’ Association, Guerilla PA Hire and Mighty Events Ltd.