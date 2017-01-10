Durham - Down Your Way

Well done to Sophia Young, seven, and Luke Mason, 10, who have been awarded the student of the year award at Belmont Karate Club. Sophia and Luke have had a fantastic year.

They always work so hard and enjoy helping the other students. Jessica Henderson, six, and Evan Bland, 10, have also been awarded student of the year awards after a brilliant year at the club. They too have worked hard in lessons, gradings and competitions. Training times are Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm and Friday ,6pm to 7pm. The first lesson is free. Contact karate instructor Jane Clark on 07821 655722 for more information.

Jessica Henderson.

Luke Mason.