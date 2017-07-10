Durham army cadets wrap up first aid title again

Durham cadets were victorious with their life-saving skills, winning first place in a championship for the fifth year running.

Durham Army Cadet Force joined 14 other teams from all over the North East Region to take part in the 2017 regional first aid championships.

Over the course of the day scenarios tested the cadets with realistic emergencies aided by dramatic casualty make-up.

Scenarios were made even more realistic with cadets stumbling across incidents with a shout for help, testing their natural ability and quick thinking.

Colonel Brian Kitching, Commandant Durham ACF, said: “I am thrilled that our teams repeated last year’s success. This is a tremendous result, well done.”