Drivers warned of re-surfacing work on busy North East road

Drivers are being warned of major re-surfacing work set to take place on the A184 Newcastle Road next week.

The work will be carried out on the road over two days - Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14 - between the Sunderland Greyhound Stadium and the A1018 Shields Road roundabout.

It will be carried out between 6am and 6pm and signed diversions will be in place during that time.

The works are part of the council's on-going programme of highways maintenance.

In recent weeks the programme has re-surfaced sections of the A690 Durham Road in Eden Vale and at Stoneygate.

Councillor Michael Mordey, the City Council's Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "Despite this Government's austerity programme, one of the council's key priorities is investing in our city's transport network and its infrastructure.

"Highways maintenance continues to be a priority for the council to ensure our roads connect lives, link communities and boost businesses.

"These works on the A184 are all part of this priority for improving our city’s roads."

By the end of this month and the current financial year, the council will have completed more than 150 separate schemes across the city’s roads and footways.

Further works are being timetabled for over the next 12 months, including sections of the A1231 in Washington.