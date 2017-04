Drivers are facing delays after a crash on the A19 this morning.

The smash, involving several vehicles, happened on the northbound side of the road between the A1027 and the A689 at Wolviston.

One lane has been closed because of the smash.

Highways England tweeted: "#A19 N/B btwn the A1027 and A689 nr #Billingham.

"A lane is closed to enable @ClevelandRPU to deal with a collision btwn several cars."

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.