Drivers face delays after crash on A19 in Sunderland

Motorists are facing tailbacks following a crash on the A19 this morning.

One lane is closed on the southbound side of the carriageway after the smash, which happened between the A1231 Wessington Way and the A183 at Chester Road.

Heavy rain overnight has left some standing water on roads in the area.

Highways England tweeted: "One lane is closed on the #A19 southbound between the #A1231 & #A183 near #Hylton due to a collision.

"Emergency services on scene.

It is not yet known is anyone has been injured in the incident.