Driver of van in accident which closed A19 still in 'serious' condition

A driver who was hurt in an accident which closed the A19 yesterday is still seriously ill in hospital.

The collision between a flat bed lorry and a white Mercedes sprinter van happened southbound at Hylton Bridge at around 2.14pm.

Emergency services at the scene

Emergency services, including police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The driver of the van, a 30-year old man, was taken to hospital with serious lower limb injuries. His condition was described today as 'serious but not life-threatening.'

The A19 southbound carriageway was closed for around four hours.

It is understood the injured man had to be removed from the van and was treated by the Great North Air Ambulance doctor-led trauma team, before being taken to Newcastle RVI hospital by road.

The road was closed for several hours

Northumbria Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting reference 551 180417.