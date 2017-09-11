Driver has lucky escape after car crashes into wall

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after her car crashed into a wall in County Durham this morning.

The North East Ambulance Service were called to the incident on the A183, near Whitehouse Farm at 5:30am.

One fire crew from High Handenhold and Durham Police were also in attendance.

The woman was then taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of North Durham where she was treated for minor injures.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent one ambulance to the scene at 5:30am and took one patient to hospital with minor injuries.

"We left the scene at 6am."

A passing driver said: "The driver is very lucky to have walked away with minor injuries as this looked like a very serious accident."