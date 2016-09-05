Driver found injured on grass verge after carjacking by gang of men

A man has been left with facial injuries after he was attacked by men who then stole his car.

Police are appealing for information after the incident on the Leam Lane estate in Gateshead, which has led to one man being charged.

Between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Friday, a 52-year-old man was driving on Woodburn when he was stopped by a group of four men in the middle of the road at the junction of to Yewtrees.

The driver got out of his car and was assaulted by the four men before they stole and made off in his car, a white Nissan Micra.

The man was left on the grass verge next to Woodburn and was found by members of the public who called police and ambulance.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries and has since been released.

The car was later found having been set on fire.

One man has been charged in connection with the robbery and has been remanded to appear at crown court.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Gateshead Inspector Darren Sweeney said: "This is a very concerning and serious incident and we have one man charged in connection with it, however we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed what happened.

"There have been extra officers on the Leam Lane estate since it happened carrying out enquiries and reassuring residents and I'd urge anyone who knows anything to speak to them."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1355 02/09/16.