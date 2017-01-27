Drinker turns his life around thanks to the Dry January campaign

A South Tyneside man who admits to spending around half a century fighting against the ‘demon drink’ is now reaping the rewards after ditching alcohol, thanks to the Dry January campaign.

Bill Scott, a local volunteer with Change4Life South Tyneside Health and Wellbeing Champions Network, admits to having continuously battled alcohol and mental health issues throughout his life.

“From the age of 14, I started drinking heavily and have fought a constant battle with mental health issues and alcohol over the years,” said Bill, aged 66, who also works in the field of mental health across the region and runs a support group for adults like himself, who have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD).

However, it was back in December 2014 that Bill, of Westoe, South Shields, finally ditched the booze and has been sober ever since.

He said: “I’d heard about Alcohol Concern’s Dry January campaign which challenges people to stay off alcohol for a month but it was only when the campaign was raised at the Champions Network that I really thought about it.”

“I went on the Dry January website, signed up to take part and actually found the support I needed to quit drinking.

“I was astonished at the amount of supportive messages I received which really helped me get through it and I can honestly say that I’ve not had a drink since and feel so much better for it.”

