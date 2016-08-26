Dozens pay tribute to dedicated teacher John

Dozens of people have taken to social media to share their memories and tributes to a Wearside teacher who died aged just 33.

Staff and pupils at Oxclose Community Academy are coming to terms with the loss of design technology teacher John Drummond to cancer.

John’s wife Amy said: “He loved Oxclose. He loved his form class, and he particularly loved working with kids who had disabilities. He would come home and say ‘I’m knackered’ but he still used to stay late and organise things for the pupils to do.”

Among those paying their respects on the Echo’s Facebook page today were John’s former pupils.

Nykia Cossey wrote: “Mr Drummond was, without a doubt, one of Oxclose’s best teachers. He made his pupils WANT to learn, he made a difference in the life of everyone who passed through Oxclose’s door whilst he was there.

“My thoughts are with his wife, his family and friends and all pupils past and present who knew him and all of the teachers.

“What a big loss to all. RIP Mr Drummond.”

Sean Carpenter said: “He was such a great teacher, will be a big miss to Oxclose,” and Jessica Foster wrote: “Mr Drummond was a great teacher and a great man.

“My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

Parents with pupils at Oxclose were among those paying tribute. Julie Temple said: “Thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

“Mr Drummond was my daughter’s favourite teacher. He made learning the way it should be...fun.

“He will be missed by a lot of people. RIP.”

Friends of John and Amy also shared their condolences. Deborah Chaytor said: “It’s a terrible shock. Thoughts to John’s family and his beautiful new wife Amy, such lovely people. Amazing support all around the north east and beyond.”

And Kevin Whiting added: “John was a lovely, lovely fella.

“So sad.”

To read the Echo’s article about Mr Drummond, click here.