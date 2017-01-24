Doxford Park - Down Your Way

Stepping Up Project focuses on people residing in or having businesses in East Sunderland. The event will be held at The Box Youth Project on Monday, January 30, from 4.30pm until about 5.30/6pm.

The event will include a short presentation on ‘Stepping Up’ by staff from The Box Youth Project and Blue Watch, Ryhope, about what is on offer. Representatives from Shaw Trust and Talent Match will be in attendance to answer questions about bursaries and benefits. Employers from the East of Sunderland, who have expressed an interest in providing work experience, placements and employment opportunities for young adults with learning difficulties and disabilities, will also be attending. There will also be information available to employers on financial incentives. For further information regarding the event call, Lisa at The Box Youth Project, on 522 5031 or Denis, Blue Watch Youth Centre, on 521 4060.

Lingotots – languages for life - sessions in Spanish and French are held in Oak Tree Farm , Doxford International, on Thursdays for babbies, toddlers and young children from the age of six months. French classes take place at 9.30am and Spanish at 10.15am. For further details or to register for the sessions visit www.lingotot.com or phone 08456808148.

Every Sunday St Wilfred’s Church meets in Doxford Park Community Centre and everyone is welcome.

The community centre plays host to a number of activities through out the week including: A photographic class, which meets on a Thursday from 1pm to 3pm. Weightwatchers classes are held every Friday from 9am-11.30am and Slimming World meets Mondays from 9am-11am and Tuesdays from 3.30pm-9pm. Line dancing is on every Wednesday from noon-1.30pm and sequence dancing on Wednesdays from 7.15pm -8 15pm. For more information on these and other activities, ring Val on 5979227.

Sacred Dragon Martial Arts Tae-Kwon-Do and kickboxing classes are held in Doxford Park Community Centre every Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm and every Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm for those aged five and over. For further details contact Gordon on 07828 230669.

A coffee morning is held on a Wednesday at 9.45am in the community association.

Zumba sessions are held on Mondays in the community centre at 8pm. All are welcome to go along.

Doxford Park Stay Healthy Group’s B Active N B Fit class with Diane is held every Thursday at 1pm in Doxford Park Community Centre Hall. Sessions cost £3 and include Zumba Gold, circuits, dance and movement.

Members of Sunderland Floral Art Club Carol, Gloria and Sheila with Rebecca Hough, from Peterlee, following the very enjoyable demonstration entitled Woodland Wonders.