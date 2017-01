Three youngsters, James Scott, 8, Louise Hall, 13, and Anna Potts, 7, received the accolade of Student of the Year from instructor Ron at Doxford Park Community Centre Karate Club.

They train Mondays and Fridays, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information contact Ron on 07948 374298 or call in and start the year the with a bang.