Doxford Park - Down Your Way

Sacred Dragon Martial Arts sessions are held in Doxford Community Centre on Wednesdays from 6pm to 7pm and Sundays from 4pm to 5.30pm for anyone aged five and over.

All students worked really hard over the past year and received awards for kickboxing achievements. Black Belt awards went to instructors Philip Edwards and Liam Webster, who were both awarded 3rd Dan in Kickboxing and 4th Dan Masters Degree in TaeKwonDo. Fifth Dan Gordon Webster received the Centre of Excellence Award in Manchester from President Andrew Morrell of the Cobra Martial Arts Association. The award is to all the instructors and students. There are various factors that need to be met, to achieve this, but we have done it, so well done to each and every one of the club’s members.

5th Dan Gordon Webster receiving his award in Manchester from President Andrew Morrell, of the Cobra Martial Arts Association.